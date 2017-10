NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Investors pulled $200 million from Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund in July, extending a monthly outflow streak which began in November, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.

The fund has posted outflows of $3.6 billion year-to-date with total assets under management at $53.61 billion, as of the end of July, Morningstar added.