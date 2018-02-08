U.S. investors brace for fund withdrawals

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. investors are watching to see whether retail and institutional players pile on to market selling after a volatile week or are prepared to give support by buying the dip.

New data due out later on Thursday from Thomson Reuters’ Lipper unit will provide a window into market sentiment, including where investors put their money in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds based in the United States during the most recent week, and how deep the selling pressure will be from funds.

“The fundamentals are still in place,” said Alexandra Coupe, associate director at Pacific Alternative Asset Management Co LLC.

“The price investors are willing to pay for those fundamentals is still in question.” (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Sandra Maler)