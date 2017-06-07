FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Fuss says Loomis Sayles Bond Fund has high exposure to short-term reserves
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 7:15 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Fuss says Loomis Sayles Bond Fund has high exposure to short-term reserves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes, background on Fed meeting)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Loomis Sayles Vice Chairman Dan Fuss said his popular Loomis Sayles Bond Fund (LSBDX), which has outperformed 92 percent of its peer category over the last 15 years, has amassed one of its highest exposures to short-term reserves, which include U.S. and Canadian government bonds, as the rate-hiking cycle continues.

“I am the most cautious I’ve been in the history of the bond fund,” which was launched in 1991, Fuss said on Wednesday. “I am cautious about interest rates rising,” added Fuss, who is known as the Warren Buffett of bonds.

Investors see a high likelihood of a rate hike when the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets June 13-14.

Fuss said the average maturity holdings of the fund of 6.5 years, down from 13 years, is taking a “very defensive” approach to investing, given the trajectory of higher interest rates. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.