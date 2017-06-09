FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pimco Income Fund attracts $2.8 bln of inflows in May -Morningstar data
June 9, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 2 months ago

Pimco Income Fund attracts $2.8 bln of inflows in May -Morningstar data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Pimco group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted $2.8 billion of inflows during the month of May, bringing assets under management to $85.8 billion, Morningstar data showed Friday.

By contrast, the Pimco Total Return Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, posted net outflows of $469 million last month, bringing assets under management to $73.8 billion, Morningstar said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)

