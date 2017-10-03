Lansdowne says ready to invest in Iceland when it opens up

TEL AVIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - UK hedge fund Lansdowne Partners Chairman Stuart Roden said on Tuesday he plans to invest in Iceland assets once the country opens up to investment, citing a tourism boom and high exposure to high-tech growth in Europe.

Roden also said he was upbeat on Lufthansa given reduced capacity by Middle Eastern carriers out of Europe and as Air Berlin was declared insolvent. He also recommended property markets in Germany and Ireland, particularly Berlin and Dublin. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)