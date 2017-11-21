FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Future Group plans expansion using Google, Facebook tech
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 21, 2017 / 2:26 PM / in a day

Future Group plans expansion using Google, Facebook tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indian fashion and retail conglomerate Future Group said on Tuesday it plans to open 10,000 member-only stores by 2022, utilizing the technology and data of Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook Inc.

Google will help Future Group to identify locations, while Facebook will help determine customer demographics as well as social engagement, Chief Executive Officer Kishore Biyani told reporters in Mumbai.

Future Group said it aims to attract 2,000 customers to each of the stores, Biyani added.

Deloitte will act as the group’s consulting partner.

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in Mumbai and Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
