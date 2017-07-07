FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trudeau: G20 will tell Trump it's key to take lead role on tackling climate change
July 5, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a month ago

Trudeau: G20 will tell Trump it's key to take lead role on tackling climate change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a German newspaper on Friday that the leaders of G20 countries meeting in Hamburg would point out to U.S. President Donald Trump that he should be a role model in addressing climate change.

"We'll tell him it's important to take a lead role in tackling climate change and creating good jobs," Trudeau told mass-selling Bild newspaper, adding there was no doubt that climate change was happening.

Trump decided last month to pull the United States out of the Paris accord on climate change. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

