G20 communique exposes divide with U.S. on climate policy

HAMBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - A final statement agreed on Saturday by the leaders of the Group of 20 economic powers exposed a divide between the United States and other G20 members on the Paris climate accord aimed at combating climate change.

"We take note of the decision of the United States of America to withdraw from the Paris Agreement," the communique read. "The leaders of the other G20 members state that the Paris Agreement is irreversible."

On trade, another sticking point during a two-day summit in Hamburg, the leaders agreed they would "fight protectionism including all unfair trade practices and recognise the role of legitimate trade defence instruments in this regard." (Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Thomas Escritt)