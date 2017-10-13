FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ECB bond holdings "very important" for stimulus -Constancio
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 13, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 8 days ago

ECB bond holdings "very important" for stimulus -Constancio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s holdings of more than 2 trillion euros worth of bonds bought through its quantitative easing program are “very important” in providing economic stimulus, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Friday.

He also noted market turmoil fears tied to the Federal Reserve’s decision to stop buying bonds and mortgage-backed securities had not materialized, and that the central bank’s balance sheet continued to provide support for the U.S. economy.

The ECB is now debating whether to curb its stimulus, with some policymakers arguing that the bond purchases are becoming increasingly irrelevant and that the real support is through the central bank’s holdings. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.