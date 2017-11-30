FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., China still at odds after steelmakers agree to tackle market-distorting subsidies
Sections
Featured
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Technology
Tesla switches on giant battery to shore up Australia's grid
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Lifestyle
Preserving ancient Mayan culture through Google
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 30, 2017 / 1:27 PM / Updated a day ago

U.S., China still at odds after steelmakers agree to tackle market-distorting subsidies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The world’s largest steel-producing countries agreed to dismantle market-distorting subsidies but deep division remained, with China calling for more action from other producers and the U.S. saying there was much more to do.

Speaking at the conclusion of a Berlin summit hosted by the German government to discuss global steel overcapacity, Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said delegates had agreed on the need to dismantle subsidies and arrange better sharing of information on the process of capacity reduction.

But assistant Chinese Commerce Minister Li Chenggang warned against a situation where his country, the world’s largest steel maker, made painful efforts to cut capacity “while the rest of the world just watches”.

China is under pressure from other steelmakers, especially the U.S., to cut subsidies and shutter more capacity in addition to the 100 million tonnes it has already closed. But Jamieson Greer, chief negotiator for the U.S., said the summit had agreed “initial steps” but that far more needed to be done. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.