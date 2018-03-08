FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
Breaking City News
March 8, 2018 / 7:23 AM / in 2 days

UK's G4S posts revenue slightly below expectations but outlook bright

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH, March 8 (Reuters) - The world’s largest security group G4S said ‍its 2017 revenue and earnings rose 3.2 percent and 5.7 percent respectively and predicted a positive outlook for its business backed by growing technology-related income.

G4S, which provides outsourced services such as guarding, security and cash management, said revenue rose to 7.43 billion pounds ($597.36 million), below analyst expectations for 7.55 billion pounds, but within in a lower range it had a forecast late last year of between 3 and 4 percent growth.

$1 = 0.7198 pounds Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.