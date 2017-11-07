Britain's G4S lowers outlook with no growth in Middle East, India

EDINBURGH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The world’s largest security group G4S said ‍trading for the first nine months of the year was in line with expectations, but downgraded its outlook for the rest of the year.

‍The UK outsourcing group said it expected full year 2017 organic revenue growth of between 3 and 4 percent and “good” profit growth. Earlier in the year it had flagged full-year revenue growth in line with a medium-term goal of 4 to 6 percent.

G4S, which provides outsourced services such as guarding, aviation screening and mobile patrols, said ‍organic revenue growth was 4.4 percent in the period, with all regions growing apart from the Middle East and India region.

Bid pipeline and contract wins were “encouraging” and net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were seen at 2.5 times or lower by end of 2017. (Reporting by Elisabeth O‘Leary, Editing by Paul Sandle)