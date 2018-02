DAKAR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French environmental services group Veolia said on Tuesday it was “examining the legal consequences” of the Gabonese government’s seizure last week of its water and electricity distribution unit, SEEG.

Gabon’s government said it intended to terminate Veolia’s contract following years of complaints about SEEG’s service.

In a statement, Veolia blamed the government for failing to invest in adequate infrastructure.