FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
GAM Holding reports 39 pct rise in H1 underlying net profit
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 4 days ago

GAM Holding reports 39 pct rise in H1 underlying net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swiss money manger GAM Holding , which earlier this year fought off an attempt by an activist investor to oust its chief executive, on Thursday reported a 39 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit.

Zurich-based GAM posted underlying net profit for the first six months of 58.7 million Swiss francs ($60.5 million), slightly ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters poll of five analysts for 55.7 million and up from 42.2 million a year earlier.

Group assets under management rose 9 percent to 131.3 billion francs from 120.7 billion francs at the end of 2016.

$1 = 0.9701 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.