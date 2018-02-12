Game Digital to open concessions in Sports Direct stores

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - British computer games retailer Game Digital said on Monday it planned to put concessions and gaming areas into some Sports Direct stores after agreeing a collaboration with Mike Ashley’s sportswear group.

Game said Sports Direct had bought a 50 percent stake in the intellectual property rights of its BELONG gaming arenas for 3.2 million pounds ($4.4 million), and in return would take half of the unit’s future profits.

It said Sports Direct would also provide loan facilities of up to 55 million pounds to fund new venues for the arenas and to develop its website and related tournament management system.