Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gap Inc said on Tuesday that Jeff Kirwan, president and chief executive of its eponymous brand will leave the apparel retailer.

Gap shares were down 6.5 percent in premarket trading.

Brent Hyder, current Gap executive vice president, head of global talent and sustainability, will oversee the brand as the retailer looks for new president. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)