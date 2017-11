Nov 16 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Gap Inc’s quarterly same-store sales beat estimates, as it sold more lower-priced apparel under the Old Navy brand and reined in discounts.

Overall same-store sales rose 3 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, while analysts were expecting it to rise 1.01 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net sales rose to $3.84 billion from $3.80 billion. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)