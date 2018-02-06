FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 7:32 PM / a day ago

Gas Natural's board names Abertis CEO as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gas Natural’s board on Tuesday named Abertis Chief Executive Francisco Reynes as chairman of the Spanish energy giant to replace Isidro Faine, in a major leadership reshuffle of Faine’s business empire.

Reynes leaves airports and motorway operator Abertis just as it is subject to two competing takeover bids from German builder Hochtief, majority-owned by Spanish builder ACS , and Italian peer Atlantia.

Faine is chairman of Criteria, which owns direct or indirect stakes in Abertis, Gas Natural, Repsol, Caixabank and Telefonica.

Reporting by Angus Berwick and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Adrian Croft

