FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Godrej Agrovet sets price range for up to $178 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
china's party congress
China's economy shows solid momentum as party meets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 26, 2017 / 6:35 AM / in 23 days

India's Godrej Agrovet sets price range for up to $178 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - India’s Godrej Agrovet Ltd has set a price range of 450-460 rupees a share for its initial public offering to raise up to 11.6 billion rupees ($177.6 million), according to a public notice on Tuesday.

The animal-feed producer is selling new shares worth up to 2.92 billion rupees in the IPO, while its main shareholder Godrej Industries is selling secondary shares of up to 3 billion rupees.

A unit of Singapore’s Temasek Holdings will sell up to 12.3 million shares, which at the upper end of the price range would be worth 5.66 billion rupees.

Kotak Investment Banking, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse are the banks managing the IPO that runs Oct. 4-Oct. 6. ($1 = 65.3200 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.