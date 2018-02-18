Gazit-Globe sells more Regency Centers shares for $101 mln

JERUSALEM, Feb 18 (Reuters) -

* Israeli real estate developer Gazit-Globe Ltd said on Sunday it sold another 1.03 percent, or 1.76 million shares, in Regency Centers Corp for $101 million.

* The sale was made through a Gazit unit at $57.55 per share.

* In January, Gazit-Globe sold 740,743 shares of Regency at $64.45 a share for a total of $47.7 million.

* It currently holds 9.32 percent, or nearly 16 million shares, of Regency Centers.

* Gazit-Globe last September sold 1.06 million shares in Regency for $68 million after selling 2.8 million shares last March for $192 million. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)