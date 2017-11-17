FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom, Mitsubishi Corp. in talks on LNG cooperation
November 17, 2017

Gazprom, Mitsubishi Corp. in talks on LNG cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gazprom said on Friday it had held talks with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp. on Friday about cooperation at the Russian gas giant’s Sakhalin-2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The talks, in the Russian city of St Petersburg, were between Gazprom head Alexei Miller and Takehiko Kakiuchi, the president and CEO of Mitsubishi Corp, Gazprom said in a statement.

It said the talks focussed on the planned construction of a third production train at the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; editing by Alexander Smith)

