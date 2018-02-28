Gazprom sets IPTs on Swiss 5yr bond

LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - * IPTs 1.75% area or MS+176bp area or G+218bp area for 1.75% Mar 6 2023 Swiss franc bond. Min CHF100m.

PJSC Gazprom, rated Baa3 by Moody‘s, BBB- by Fitch and BB+ by S&P (all positive), has mandated Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital, UBS Investment Bank and VTB Capital as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor update meetings in Geneva and Zurich commencing on 26 February. A Reg S only CHF-denominated international benchmark offering with maturity between 5 and 7 years will follow, subject to market conditions.