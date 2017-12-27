FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE to increase stake in Sweden's Arcam to more than 90 pct
December 27, 2017 / 9:59 AM / a day ago

GE to increase stake in Sweden's Arcam to more than 90 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will increase its stake in Swedish 3D printer maker Arcam AB to more than 90 percent from 77 percent.

GE said it will buy Arcam’s outstanding shares that are owned by Elliott Management and Polygon Investment Group for 345 Swedish crowns ($41.44) per share.

GE, which bought a controlling stake in Arcam in late 2016, said on Wednesday it plans to request Arcam to delist its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. ($1 = 8.3276 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
