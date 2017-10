Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric Co said on Friday it appointed Jamie Miller, chief executive of GE Transportation, as its chief financial officer, effective Nov. 1.

Miller will replace Jeffrey Bornstein, who will leave the company on Dec. 31, after 28 years of service. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)