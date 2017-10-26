FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE explores divesting its transportation, healthcare IT businesses-sources
October 26, 2017

GE explores divesting its transportation, healthcare IT businesses-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is exploring divesting its transportation and healthcare information technology businesses, as it seeks to reshape its portfolio under new Chief Executive John Flannery, people familiar with the matter said.

Such a move would help GE to meet more than half of its stated goal of shedding more than $20 billion worth of assets, the sources said this week. There is no certainty that GE will proceed with these divestitures, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. GE declined to comment. (Reporting by Carl O‘Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott in San Francisco)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
