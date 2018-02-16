FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 16, 2018 / 4:28 PM / a day ago

Shareholders sue GE over SEC investigation, insurance charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Shareholders filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against General Electric Co on Friday, alleging the industrial conglomerate made misleading statements and failed to disclose information about an accounting investigation and about insurance policies that cost the company billions of dollars.

The lawsuit filed by the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund also names the current and former chief executives and chief financial officers of the company, and says the actions caused GE stock to trade “at artificially-inflated levels” between February 26, 2013 and January 24, 2018.

GE had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Jonathan Stempel, Editing by Franklin Paul)

