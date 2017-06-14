FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
GE merges energy businesses, names Stokes to succeed Bolze
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
June 14, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 2 months ago

GE merges energy businesses, names Stokes to succeed Bolze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, June 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will fold its energy connections business into its GE Power unit, and that connections chief Russell Stokes would lead the combined business as Steve Bolze retires as head of GE Power.

Bolze said in a letter to employees that he had told GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt he would retire after 24 years at GE if he was not chosen to lead the company. GE on Monday named John Flannery, head of its Healthcare division, to succeed Immelt as CEO starting Aug. 1. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.