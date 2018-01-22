GECAS CEO says believes GE views aircraft finance unit as a 'keeper'

DUBLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is unlikely to divest its aircraft finance unit GECAS as it likes its stable returns and global footprint, the unit’s chief executive Alec Burger said on Monday.

GE indicated last week that it was looking closely at breaking itself up as the conglomerate announced more than $11 billion in charges from its long-term care insurance portfolio and new U.S. tax laws.

“I think when GE looks at GECAS they ... like the (stable) returns in the business, they like the global nature, they like where the overall aviation industry is,” Burger told the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

“As you have read in the paper, the whole portfolio is being looked at and I think GECAS is viewed as a solid keeper,” he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)