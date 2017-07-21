FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
GE says incoming CEO Flannery to update 2018 outlook later in year
#Banking and Financial News
July 21, 2017 / 12:46 PM / 15 days ago

GE says incoming CEO Flannery to update 2018 outlook later in year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co's incoming chief executive will provide an update on the company's 2018 forecast later in the year, the company said on Friday, making clear that a "reset" of targets that analysts are expecting wasn't being released with second-quarter results on Friday.

John Flannery, who takes over from CEO Jeff Immelt on Aug. 1 and will review GE's businesses, will update targets that currently include producing $2 in earnings per share in 2018.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott

