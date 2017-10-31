FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geberit expects 2017 sales to grow towards low end of guidance
October 31, 2017

Geberit expects 2017 sales to grow towards low end of guidance

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Geberit said it expected its full-year sales to improve by three percent, the plumbing supplies maker said on Tuesday, after reporting weaker-than-expected sales in the third quarter.

The Swiss group, which also makes shower toilets, said sales rose 5.8 percent to 733 million Swiss francs ($736.02 million) in the three months ended September 30, missing an average of analyst forecasts of 746 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Its full-year sales outlook was towards the bottom end of Geberit’s previous guidance of increasing sales by three to four percent, when currency effects were removed. ($1 = 0.9959 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill)

