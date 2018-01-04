Volvo Cars sales rise to fresh record in 2017 despite December dip

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group sales rose 7.0 percent year-on-year to a new record high in 2017 supported by growth in all regions, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

* Jan-Dec sales rose to 571,577 units with sales of Volvo’s new XC60 and 90-series cars the main drivers

* Volvo says global retail sales in December alone down 3.7 percent at 58,526 cars

* In the Asia Pacific region, sales grew by 20.9 percent in 2017 on the back of a record performance in China, Volvo’s largest market, where sales increased 25.8 percent

* Says sales in the United States fell 1.5 percent in 2017, while sales in EMEA, its biggest region, rose 3.3 percent

* In December, Asia Pacific sales grew by 3.2 percent with sales in China down 1.0 percent

* Sales in the United States fell 4.4 pct in December, while sales in EMEA fell 7.2 pct

Source text: here.volvocars.com (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)