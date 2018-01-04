FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Volvo Cars sales rise to fresh record in 2017 despite December dip
Sections
Featured
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Environment
Britain needs "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups, say MPs
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Technology
Apple and researchers eye patches to solve Intel chip flaws
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
Sport
Smith and Khawaja frustrate England in Sydney
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
January 4, 2018 / 8:56 AM / a day ago

Volvo Cars sales rise to fresh record in 2017 despite December dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group sales rose 7.0 percent year-on-year to a new record high in 2017 supported by growth in all regions, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

* Jan-Dec sales rose to 571,577 units with sales of Volvo’s new XC60 and 90-series cars the main drivers

* Volvo says global retail sales in December alone down 3.7 percent at 58,526 cars

* In the Asia Pacific region, sales grew by 20.9 percent in 2017 on the back of a record performance in China, Volvo’s largest market, where sales increased 25.8 percent

* Says sales in the United States fell 1.5 percent in 2017, while sales in EMEA, its biggest region, rose 3.3 percent

* In December, Asia Pacific sales grew by 3.2 percent with sales in China down 1.0 percent

* Sales in the United States fell 4.4 pct in December, while sales in EMEA fell 7.2 pct

Source text: here.volvocars.com (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.