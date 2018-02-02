FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
February 2, 2018 / 9:30 AM / a day ago

Geely's Volvo Cars posts 22 pct rise in Jan sales on China, U.S. upturn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Volvo Car Group said on Friday its sales rose 22 percent year-on-year in January on the back of strong growth in China and the United States.

* Says total sales for the month amounted to 43,439 cars compared to 35,475 cars a year earlier, up 22.4 pct yr/yr

* Says China January sales up 38 pct boosted by local start of production and sales of the new XC60 mid-size SUV

* Says U.S. sales up 60.5 pct, with the XC90, the S90 and the new XC60 the main growth drivers

* Says sales in Europe, its biggest region, rose 11.7 pct

* The company, which posted record-high sales in 2017, reports full-year 2017 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 8 Link to statmement: bit.ly/2BPVkUg (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

