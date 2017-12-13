FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French state vigilant about impact of Atos-Gemalto deal on jobs, tech
Sections
Featured
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
business
Disney to buy Fox film, TV businesses for £39 billion
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
Sport
Malan inspires England with first ton of series
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
The wider image
The stories behind the pictures of 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 13, 2017 / 5:13 PM / a day ago

French state vigilant about impact of Atos-Gemalto deal on jobs, tech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The French government will keep a close eye over the impact on jobs and technology from French tech consulting firm Atos’ proposed takeover of Gemalto, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

Atos offered to buy Gemalto for 4.3 billion euros ($5.06 billion) on Monday to boost its cyber security business and tap into soaring demand for such services in the face of a growing number of attacks on the Internet worldwide.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that while it was up to Gemalto’s board to decide on the offer, the government had concerns.

“The first thing is that jobs in the sector are kept in France ... the second thing we must watch is investment and innovation,” Le Maire said during a questions and answer session in the lower house of parliament.

“The third thing that the state will be particularly vigilant about is that French sovereignty is kept over advanced technology,” he added.

Atos, headquartered in the northwestern suburbs of Paris, has 100,000 employees in 72 countries, including at least 12,000 in France. Amsterdam-headquartered Gemalto has 15,000 employees.

The French government is one of Gemalto’s biggest shareholder through public investment bank Bpifrance, which holds an 8.4 percent stake and has said that it is in favour of the deal.

$1 = 0.8499 euros Reporting by Jean-Michel Belot and Myriam Rivet; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.