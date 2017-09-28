Gemalto's CFO Tierny to depart after 10 years

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dutch digital security company Gemalto said Thursday its chief financial officer Jacques Tierny is to depart after ten years in the post, to pursue other activities.

Virginie Duperat-Vergne will join the company as CFO on January 1, 2018 after undergoing an induction program and transition period with Tierny, Gemalto said.

“Jacques has been a key contributor to Gemalto over the last 10 years, overseeing the development and the diversification of the company. His remarkable expertise in finance, his professionalism as well as his team spirit were instrumental during all these years of intense activity”, said chief executive Philippe Vallee, in a statement.

“Virginie Duperat-Vergne, 42, is a seasoned finance executive and was group deputy chief financial officer and a member of the senior leadership team at TechnipFMC”, said Vallee.

Gemalto saw over a billion euros wiped off its market valuation after issuing its second profit warning in March. However, the stock has recovered in recent months, buoyed in part by M&A speculation earlier this year. (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)