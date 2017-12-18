FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Thales sees 5 percent revenue growth from Gemalto assets
#Industrials
December 18, 2017 / 9:15 AM / a day ago

REFILE-Thales sees 5 percent revenue growth from Gemalto assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds relevant RIC)

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defence group Thales on Monday forecast the revenues of acquisition target Gemalto would grow 5 percent annually and said it would hold on to all the chipmaker’s assets.

“Our intention is to keep all of the assets in Gemalto’s portfolio,” CEO Patrice Caine said in a call with analysts, suggesting that SIM card operations remained core alongside Gemalto’s growing focus on cybersecurity.

Thales shares surged 8.2 percent to 93.45 euros in early trading, while Amsterdam-listed Gemalto’s shareprice was 5.47 percent high at 49.38 euros, below Thales’ 51 euro per share basic offer.

Gemalto’s board accepted Thales’ bid worth 4.8 billion euros ($5.66 billion) days after rejecting a 4.3 billion euro offer from tech company Atos.

$1 = 0.8487 euros Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
