14 days ago
Digital security group Gemalto issues fourth profit warning since October
July 21, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 14 days ago

Digital security group Gemalto issues fourth profit warning since October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Dutch digital security company Gemalto issued its fourth profit warning since October on Thursday, citing continued weakness in its SIM-card and U.S. payments operations.

The company said it expects profit from operations for the second half of 2017 to be between 200 million euros ($233.5 million)and 230 million euros.

In April the company forecast second-half profit from operations of between 300 million euros and 350 million euros.

Gemalto also said it expects to book a first-half non-cash goodwill impairment charge of about 420 million euros because of weakness in its SIM business. ($1 = 0.8566 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by David Goodman)

