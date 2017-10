MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - State-run reinsurer General Insurance Corp of India (GIC Re) has set a price range of 855-912 rupees a share for its initial public offering that will run Oct 11-13, according to a public notice on Wednesday.

At the upper end of the price range, the IPO would raise 113.7 billion rupees ($1.7 billion). ($1 = 65.4800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)