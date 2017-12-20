Genel Energy bondholders approve debt reduction plan

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Genel Energy Plc’s bondholders have approved its proposal to reduce its bond debt to $300 million from the currently outstanding $421.8 million, the Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer said on Wednesday.

The company proposed refinancing some of its bonds through a partial early redemption and reducing its debt by replacing the existing bond agreement with a new $300 million deal.

Genel said on Wednesday it would reduce the outstanding bond debt through an early redemption of a notional amount of $121.8 million and extend maturity through amending and restating terms to a new 5 year bond.

Shares in Genel, one of a few foreign oil companies in Iraqi Kurdistan, were up 4.6 percent at 102 pence at 0919 GMT.

DNB Markets and Pareto Securities acted as managers for the refinancing.