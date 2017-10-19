FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Genel Q3 cashflow up after new KRG oil export deal
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
October 19, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 3 days ago

Genel Q3 cashflow up after new KRG oil export deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Genel Energy, one of a handful of foreign oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, managed to increase cashflow in the third quarter after renegotiating export payments with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Unrestricted cash balances stood at $268 million at the end of September, up from $246 million three months earlier.

Net debt fell by 13 percent to $138 million.

However, a lack of investment and natural declines in oil reservoirs mean the company is lagging behind its full-year average production target of 35,000-43,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Third-quarter average output stood at 33,810 bpd, Genel said in its third-quarter trading update on Thursday.

It did not disclose any details on security or the current state of operations at its facilities in the region where there is tension between Kurdish and Iraqi government forces following Kurdistan’s independence referendum. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.