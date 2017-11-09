FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali 9-mth profits fall 9.9 pct on Dutch sale loss
Sections
Featured
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
saudi arabia
Saudi says it has questioned 208 in corruption inquiry, $100 billion stolen
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
market analysis
Global growth buoys earnings as third quarter fuels equity boom
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
environment
Anti-Trump U.S. coalition tells UN climate talks - "we're still in"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
November 9, 2017 / 6:46 AM / a day ago

Generali 9-mth profits fall 9.9 pct on Dutch sale loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer, Assicurazioni Generali, reported on Thursday a 9.9 percent drop in nine-month net profits due to a loss on the sale of its Dutch business.

The company said its profits in the period came in at 1.463 billion euros ($1.7 billion), including a net loss of 253 million euros on the sale of its Dutch operations this year.

Generali, which has more than 500 billion euros in invested assets, is looking to shrink by selling businesses in 13 countries in an effort to raise 1 billion euros.

Operating profits in the nine months were flat at 3.6 billion euros, after a 70 million euros rise in natural catastrophe claims, the insurer said.

$1 = 0.8618 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.