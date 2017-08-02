FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Generali H1 operating profit rises 4 pct to beat expectations
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 2 months ago

Generali H1 operating profit rises 4 pct to beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its operating profit in the first half rose 4.1 percent to beat expectations, boosted by its non-life business.

Europe’s No.3 insurer said first-half operating earnings came in at 2.59 billion euros ($3.1 billion), above an analyst forecast provided by the company of 2.51 billion euros.

Its operating profit in the life segment fell 2.8 percent in the period, while that of the non-life business rose 0.7 percent.

Generali, which confirmed its strategic plan targets, said its economic solvency ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 207 percent from 194 percent in 2016. ($1 = 0.8454 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.