Feb 23 (Reuters) - Italian shoemaker Geox expects its profitability to continue to grow in 2018 after core profit returned to growth following a drop in 2016, the company said on Friday.

Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 40 percent in 2017 to 74.0 million euros. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by David Evans)