4 days ago
Brazil's Gerdau posts small slide in second-quarter profit
August 9, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 4 days ago

Brazil's Gerdau posts small slide in second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA reported a net profit of 76.5 million reais ($24.5 million) in the second quarter, 3 percent below a net profit of 79 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, slid 3.8 percent to 1.006 billion reais, below the 1.046 billion reais seen in the second quarter of 2016.

$1 = 3.1276 reais Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bruno Federowski and Chizu Nomiyama

