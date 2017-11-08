FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil steelmaker Gerdau holds 2017 investment target
November 8, 2017

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau holds 2017 investment target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA still aims to invest around 1.3 billion reais ($400 million) this year, Chief Executive André Gerdau Johannpeter said on Wednesday, suggesting a surge in fourth-quarter capital spending.

“We still have investments to make at the end of the year,” he told journalists on a conference call. Gerdau invested just 602 million reais in the first nine months of 2017, according to its third-quarter earnings release on Wednesday.

$1 = 3.25 reais Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

