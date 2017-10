VIENNA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Austria is taking Germany to the European Court of Justice over German road toll plans, Austrian Transport Minister Joerg Leichtfried said on Thursday.

The German toll applies to foreign-registered cars using the country’s highways at a cost of up to 130 euros ($154.21) a year. German drivers will be able to recover the costs through tax deductions. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)