German 2017 car sales to grow faster than expected -VDA
October 4, 2017 / 12:12 PM / in 15 days

German 2017 car sales to grow faster than expected -VDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Germany’s main auto industry lobby said registrations of new passenger cars will grow more rapidly than expected this year, thanks to carmakers’ incentives to trade in old diesel models and the country’s robust economy.

New car registrations in Europe’s largest auto market may increase 4 percent this year to around 3.5 million models, the VDA auto industry association said on Wednesday, compared with previous guidance that sales would hold steady compared with 2016 levels of around 3.35 million.

Still, sales of new cars fell 3 percent in September to 288,100 vehicles, the VDA said, keeping the year-to-date gain to 2 percent or 2.61 million autos. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

