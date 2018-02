FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Associates has taken short bets against the titans of corporate Germany, including Deutsche Bank, Allianz, and BASF , according to Germany’s federal gazette Bundesanzeiger on Tuesday.

Bridgewater’s short position amounted to 0.78 percent of Deutsche Bank shares, 0.87 percent of Allianz and 0.84 percent of BASF, Bundesanzeiger said without giving more detail. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Adrian Croft)