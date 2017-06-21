FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany delays decision on warships, drones as SPD wants more time
June 21, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 2 months ago

Germany delays decision on warships, drones as SPD wants more time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany's budget committee has postponed a decision on orders for military equipment, including Corvette warships and drones, as Social Democrat (SPD) lawmakers want more time to discuss the 13 billion euro package, a senior party member said.

"The whole package is deferred," said SPD lawmaker Christine Lambrecht. "We have said we need more time for consultation," Asked whether there would be a decision next week, she said committee members were considering how to proceed. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

