February 28, 2018

Europe considering majority votes for foreign affairs decisions - Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The European Union is considering switching to majority votes from unanimous ones for foreign affairs and diplomatic decisions, German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“We are thinking about perhaps moving towards a majority vote in diplomacy and foreign affairs so that we can respond rapidly to crisis and speak with one voice, one European voice,” von der Leyen said at a London School of Economics German Symposium event.

“And so you cannot be blocked by the one country who doesn’t want you to utter anything in the direction (that) Europe wants to speak.” (Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones)

