German engineering orders jump 12 pct in September - VDMA
November 2, 2017 / 9:24 AM / in a day

German engineering orders jump 12 pct in September - VDMA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German engineering orders surged
by 12 percent in real terms in September from the previous year,
driven by strong demand from abroad, the VDMA industry
association said on Thursday.
    Contracts for 'Made in Germany' goods from foreign countries
 climbed 13 percent, while domestic demand rose by 10 percent.  
    "While growth in engineering export markets has continued,
there has frequently been a drop or just a small plus from
domestic clients in the last few months," said VDMA economist
Ralph Wiechers.
    "The important domestic business, which makes up for around
a quarter of engineering revenues, has a question mark hanging
over it," he added. He noted that in the nine months to the end
of September, domestic orders had risen by just 2 percent.
     In the less volatile Juli-September comparison, orders rose
by 12 percent on the year, VDMA said. Domestic demand was up by
7 percent and foreign orders shot up 14 percent.
       
        SEPT 2017               CHANGE 
         overall                +12 pct
     of which German            +10 pct
     foreign orders             +13 pct
        JULI-SEPT                  
         overall                +12 pct
     of which German            +7 pct
     foreign orders             +14 pct
 
 (Reporting By Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
